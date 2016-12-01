Tracking Trump’s Web of Conflicts

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world.

Donald Trump's sprawling business ties raise questions about how his personal interests could influence the policies he’ll pursue as president. His business interests at home and abroad, outstanding debts and ongoing government action against him and his companies have already complicated the transition and could be a recurring problem for his presidency. Jan. 11, Trump announced he will step down from his positions at the Trump Organization but that he will not divest his ownership. The organization, which will be managed by his sons Eric and Don Jr. and chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, will terminate pending deals and not seek new international business, among other efforts to avoid possible conflicts. Walter Shaub, director of the Office of Government Ethics, disagrees with the Trump team’s lawyers that these measures solve the problems his businesses present, calling them “meaningless.” The Trump Organization declined to comment about its investments or potential conflicts. Here’s what we know about Trump's interests around the world.

He has business interests in about 20 countries. The Trump Organization has said it has ended some deals since the election.

Trump has earned millions of dollars plastering his name on hotels and condominium towers that were built or are owned by international partners, some in countries that are political flashpoints. Although he will be stepping down from his position, Trump could still be accused of violating the emoluments clause of the Constitution, which bans gifts to U.S. officials from foreign governments, experts say. Trump could run afoul of this provision through the process of obtaining permits or through dealings with business partners who often have ties to foreign governments.

He has debts to lenders

Trump's businesses held at least $630 million of debt as of July, owed to international lenders such as Deutsche Bank and UBS. Vornado Realty Trust, the majority owner of two towers in which Trump also has a stake, owes money to Goldman Sachs and Bank of China. Trump has refused to disclose his tax returns, so it's impossible to know if he has additional debts not tied to his businesses.

Bank of China Bank of China holds part of a $950 million loan on an office building, 1290 Avenue of the Americas, in Manhattan. Trump has a 30 percent stake in the project. Deutsche Bank is Trump's biggest lender. The German company owns about half of the billionaire's outstanding debt in loans tied to Trump's hotel in Washington and Doral, a Miami golf resort. Unrelated to its loans to Trump, the bank reached a $7.2 billion settlement with the Department of Justice in December over an investigation of its sale of mortgage-backed securities. They are being investigated separately for a “systemic” failure to prevent money laundering. Ladder Capital Ladder Capital is Trump's second-biggest lender. The New York-based firm has issued loans against Trump's older real estate assets, including Trump Tower and 40 Wall St., an office tower, in Manhattan.

Government agencies have been reviewing his businesses

Before he was elected, Trump, his businesses and his financial partners were involved with several federal agencies. With billions of dollars, and possible criminal charges, at stake, he'll now oversee and appoint people to lead these same agencies.

Trump is going to be executive producer on the NBC reality show "The New Celebrity Apprentice" and continue to hold a “big stake” in the show. NBC is owned by Comcast, which is regulated by the Federal Communications Commission, which the president oversees. Comcast recently sought a merger with Time Warner, which failed after regulators indiciated they had issues with the deal. Trump said that he would block a proposed AT&T-Time Warner deal. On Dec. 15, FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler said he would depart the commission by Jan. 20, leaving Trump with two positions to fill. Trump holds a 60-year lease to run Trump International Hotel in Washington's historic Old Post Office. He paid about $200 million in renovation costs and will pay $3 million a year in rent to the General Services Administration. The lease agreement appears to forbid any elected official from being involved in the property. On Dec. 14, Democrats on the House oversight committee wrote a letter saying that GSA officials believe Trump must fully divest from the property to avoid being in breach of his lease. The GSA issued a statement saying that it would be “premature” to make a “definitive statement at this time about what would constitute a breach of the agreement.” Internal Revenue Service Trump’s taxes are currently under audit by the IRS. The commissioner is appointed by the president to five-year terms. The current commissioner's term expires in 2018. The IRS is housed under the office of the Deputy Secretary of the Treasury within the Treasury Department. Trump will nominate new people for those positions. Trump owes Deutsche Bank AG, his largest lender, about $300 million in loans against his Washington hotel and his Doral resort in Florida. Unrelated to its business with Trump, the Justice Department reached a $7.2 billion settlement with Deutsche Bank in December over its sale of mortgage-backed securities ahead of the 2008 financial crisis. The agency is separately investigating the bank for a “systemic” failure to prevent money laundering. Trump is set to name a new attorney general to run the Justice Department. Trump International Hotel Las Vegas has asked a U.S. appeals court to overturn a ruling by the National Labor Relations Board finding the company in violation of federal law for refusing to bargain with a local union. Trump will appoint members of the NLRB board, which hears cases involving unfair labor practice allegations.



The New York Times reported on Dec. 21 that the Trump Organization provided a union contract for one group of workers at the hotel and made it easier for workers to unionize at Trump's new hotel in Washington. Trump could be poised to make millions of dollars off of his publicly financed Secret Service protection. During the campaign, the Trump Organization charged the Secret Service between $1.6 million and $8.5 million to fly on his aircraft. Trump could make even more money once he takes office: he has continued to fly around the country on his Boeing 757 jet with Secret Service in tow. And with Melania Trump and 10-year-old son Barron planning to remain in their Trump Tower condo once Trump occupies the White House, the NY Post estimates it might cost as much as $3 million a year, payable to Trump, for the Secret Service to rent space in the building. It's less clear who would be responsible for the costs of advanced security at Trump-branded properties around the world. The security of every president or president-elect costs the public money, but it is unusual that Trump has profited from some of those funds. Treasury Department and Federal Reserve According to his FEC Filing, Trump has hundreds of millions in loans to cover his real estate projects, which could be affected by U.S. monetary policy. While the Fed is structured to be resistant to changes in administration, Trump took aim at Fed Chair Janet Yellen during the campaign and, with the help of Congress, could take steps to change how the central bank operates.

Trump faced criticism over how his personal investments could influence his policies as president. He held millions of dollars in banking and energy holdings and stood to benefit from policies that would weaken financial regulations or increase oil and gas development. On Dec. 6, Jason Miller, a spokesman for Trump, said the president-elect had sold all his stock in June. Miller did not provide documentation that verified the sale, and none of Trump's stakes was large enough to require disclosure. Some of his stock holdings seem related to actions he's taken as president-elect. His FEC disclosure listed a small stake in United Technologies, with which Trump recently brokered a $7 million deal in state tax breaks and other incentives to keep about 800 jobs in the U.S. These are the industries Trump was most heavily invested in according to his May FEC filing.