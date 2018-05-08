Deutsche Bank Weighs Cutting U.S. Staff by About 20%

Deutsche Bank AG is considering a sweeping restructuring in the U.S. that could result in cutting about 20 percent of staff in the region, according to people briefed on the matter.

The bank is nearing a decision on the reductions and the total figure may end up lower, one of the people said, asking not to be identified as the details are confidential. Bloomberg previously reported in April a plan to slash more than 10 percent of U.S. jobs, as the German lender retreats from businesses where it is less competitive.

“There are no such plans,” said Joerg Eigendorf, a spokesman for the firm in Frankfurt.

Deutsche Bank, led by Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing, is considering cuts to businesses including prime brokerage, rates and repo, according to a bank statement last month and people familiar with the matter. The firm is already planning to close an office in Houston and shrink its presence in New York City, moving from Wall Street to a midtown Manhattan space that’s 30 percent smaller.

Deutsche Bank isn’t targeting a specific level of cuts at the U.S. unit and the final figure will depend on each business line’s decisions, according to another person briefed on the matter. The company had about 10,300 employees in the U.S. at the end of 2017, or about a tenth of its global workforce.

