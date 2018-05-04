Deutsche Bank to Leave Wall Street Office in Move to Midtown

Deutsche Bank AG plans to move its New York headquarters from Wall Street to Midtown Manhattan amid a broader shakeup of its U.S. business.

The company will lease 1.1 million square feet of office space at Columbus Circle, slashing its footprint in the city by 30 percent, according to a memo to staff on Friday. The firm, which has been leasing offices at 60 Wall Street, will begin relocating in the third quarter of 2021.

“The relocation is an investment in our clients, in our employees and in our future long-term presence in the U.S.,” the bank said in the memo. “The new location will result in closer proximity to key clients, consolidate New York activities and provide employees with access to modern, state-of-the-art facilities, technology and amenities while retaining access to critical transportation links.”

The departure from Wall Street is a milestone for the historic financial district in lower Manhattan, following a slow exodus of major firms to other parts of the city. Banks remaining closest now include Goldman Sachs Group Inc., headquartered near the site of the original World Trade Center at 200 West Street, while Citigroup Inc. is a stone’s throw away in Tribeca.

The German lender’s decision followed a 16-month review, according to the memo. Yet it comes just as new Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing sets out to restructure the investment bank, including scaling back operations in the U.S. The overhaul may eliminate more than 10 percent of its workforce there, a person briefed on the matter said last week.

In 2001, Deutsche Bank bought 60 Wall Street from JPMorgan Chase & Co. as the Frankfurt-based company sought to house the workers and the staff it had added in the purchase of Bankers Trust Corp. two years earlier. In 2007, Deutsche Bank sold the building for $1.2 billion and agreed to lease the office space back from the new owners for 15 years.

“The decision to relocate is part of wider effort to right-size and invest in our commercial footprint in Frankfurt, London, and now, New York,” the bank wrote in the memo.

— With assistance by Gillian Tan, and Steve Dickson