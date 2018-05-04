Deutsche Bank Is Closing Its Houston Office

Deutsche Bank AG is closing its office in Houston as part of a strategy to pare its U.S. operations, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg.

The office has over 50 staff, a person with knowledge of the matter said, asking not to be identified discussing what is a private decision.

“We will continue to serve our Oil and Gas clients through our debt and corporate banking treasury products,” Mark Fedorcik, co-head of the U.S. investment bank, said in the memo to staff. “We remain committed to the U.S. Power and Utilities sector which will be re-aligned under the Industrials coverage vertical in New York.”

A spokeswoman for the company confirmed the contents of the memo. It wasn’t immediately clear how many jobs would be cut, and how many would be relocated to other offices.

The cuts come in the wake of last week’s announcement by Deutsche Bank’s new chief executive officer, Christian Sewing, that the lender will trim its global equities business and reduce its U.S. corporate finance activities with industry sectors that have few links with Europe. It previously cut research coverage for Latin American companies, people familiar with the situation have said.