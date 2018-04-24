The Daily Prophet: Can't Blame 3% Bond Yield for This Stock Rout

There's been a lot of handwringing lately over what would happen to stocks once benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields reached 3 percent. Well, yields breached that level on Tuesday for the first time since January 2014, but that wasn't really why the S&p 500 Index fell the most since April 6. The reason is more disturbing than the prospect for higher borrowing costs.



Although equities started out the day in the black, and they did wobble once 10-year yields reached 3.001 percent, it was an unexpected announcement from Caterpillar, the world’s biggest maker of construction and mining equipment and often viewed as a bellwether of the global economy, that caused the rally to reverse. Caterpillar's first-quarter earnings released early in the morning beat estimates, but company executives later said on a call with analysts and investors that those results “will be the high watermark for the year.” Therein lies the problem for the stock market. Everybody knew coming into earnings season that profits would be strong, but to justify the lofty price-to-earnings levels that stocks were trading at early in the year, companies would need to be equally bullish in their outlooks. But that is happening. Based on the companies that have reported so far, earnings-per-share rose by 17.8 percent from a year earlier, above early-season targets of 16.5 percent. But, strategists at Bloomberg Intelligence note, estimates for the next four quarters have declined.



"S&P 500 stocks have offered a lukewarm greeting to red-hot earnings, with outlooks somewhat chillier," the BI strategists wrote in a research note. "A turnaround in analyst-estimate revisions is likely necessary to get stocks moving in a positive direction again."



IT'S BOND ARMAGEDDON -- OR MAYBE NOT

Although it remains to be seen whether 10-year Treasury yields at 3 percent will have a punitive impact on the global economy and markets, they do serve to underscore how borrowing costs for governments, companies and consumers have risen quite substantially, and not just this year. The yield on the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index rose to 3.31 percent on Monday, up from the post-crisis low of 1.56 percent in 2012 and the highest since mid-2010. The U.S. government's interest expense so far in fiscal 2018 ending in October is $241.7 billion, up from $223 billion at the same point in fiscal 2017 and from $191.8 billion in 2016. The big question for investors is whether the economy is strong enough to withstand these higher rates. After all, the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta's widely-followed GDPNow, which aims to track growth in real time, shows the economy is likely expanding at 2 percent rate, which marks a big deceleration from the past three quarters. Although government data released Tuesday show that new-home sales increased in March to a four-month high in the face of the highest mortgage rates in four years, some economists say that was mainly a reflection of the dearth in supply of existing homes, forcing homeowners to buy newly built houses. If the economy is more a reflection of Caterpillar than home sales, then maybe yields might be near a peak for the year.



BAD NEWS IS GOOD NEWS

China's leaders gave their strongest signal since 2015 that growth in the world’s second-largest economy could slow. And yet, Chinese stocks rallied Tuesday by the most in two months, with the CSI 300 Index gaining 2.05 percent. Investors were encouraged by a statement issued by state media Monday following a Politburo meeting led by President Xi Jinping where policy makers mentioned the need to boost domestic demand for the first time since 2015, and dropped a reference to deleveraging. In other words, the government is willing to ease its tightening campaign to avoid an overly sharp economic slowdown, according to Bloomberg News' Sofia Horta e Costa. “The Politburo meeting sends a signal that China may roll out fiscal stimulus and supportive monetary policies to resolve financial risk and stabilize markets,” Ken Chen, a Shanghai-based analyst with KGI Securities, told Bloomberg News. All industry groups on the broader CSI 300 Index rose, with property developers and banks leading the advance. While the rally helped patch some of the damage inflicted on Chinese stocks this year, the country’s benchmarks are still among the world’s worst performers since their January peaks. The shift in tone is “a sign that China is paying attention to the downward pressure in the economy,” Han Wang, chief macro analyst at Industrial Securities, wrote in a research note Tuesday.



ALUMINUM ROLLER COASTER

It sure is fun watching the aluminum market these days. After soaring as much as 37 percent in the span of two weeks amid the U.S. sanctions imposed on Russian aluminum producer United Co. Rusal, the price of aluminum has since crashed 20 percent, and was poised for its biggest two-day loss in almost three decades as supply worries eased after the U.S. softened its position on sanctions against Rusal. The U.S. Treasury said Monday that it would provide sanction relief if Oleg Deripaska relinquished control of Rusal. In addition, the deadline for companies to wind down dealings with the aluminum producer was extended by almost five months. Washington’s change of tack follows two weeks of chaos in global metal markets after the initial imposition of the curbs on April 6, according to Bloomberg News' Eddie van der Walt. Positioning on the LME swung from 100,000 lots short to 100,000 lots long in 10 days -- the biggest-ever change over such a period, according to Matt France, Marex Spectron Group’s head of institutional sales for metals in Asia. While the U.S.’s latest statement signals that refined metal produced by Rusal could soon be back in the market, other uncertainties persist, such as the question of the flow of alumina. The main raw material used to make the refined metal surged last week to a record $800 a ton amid supply tightness.



CRYPTO COMEBACK

Cryptocurrencies are enjoying a strong comeback from a rout at the end of last year that saw market leader Bitcoin drop from about $20,000 to just under $6,000 in less than two months. Bitcoin is back above $9,000 and the broad market for cryptocurrencies has gained 75 percent this month. One reason for the strength centers on speculation that coming regulation may not be as stiff as first envisioned when the market crashed. “The backdrop is less negative,” Marc Ostwald, global strategist at ADM Investor Services in London, told Bloomberg News. “The noise from regulators has been far less destructive in recent weeks than since the end of last year, and we haven’t had a big theft from an exchange recently.” The digital coin surge in April coincided with many of the world’s stock and bond markets struggling for direction, according to Bloomberg News' Todd White. Traders in traditional assets have had to factor in higher yields and inflation forecasts, as well as the shifting narrative of the U.S. and China trade dispute and tensions between America and Russia. “A lot of people who trade Bitcoin do it off technicals, the same as any commodity, like wheat or oil,” Ostwald said.



TEA LEAVES

It's not often that an emerging-market central bank monetary policy decision garners the spotlight, but Turkey is an exception. That's because President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been at odds with the central bank. He consistently calls for lower rates to give the economy a boost. On Wednesday, though, policy makers are likely to do the opposite and raise rates for the first time this year. The odds of a rate hike have risen since Central Bank Governor Murat Cetinkaya said this month he would raise borrowing costs “if needed” to steady inflation and anchor a currency that has the potential to swing in the weeks leading up to the June 24 presidential elections, according to Bloomberg News' Lin Noueihed and Selcan Hacaoglu. Last week, Erdogan called nationwide elections more than a year earlier than scheduled in what analysts say is an effort to consolidate his position at the pinnacle of power. A victory would allow him to complete the transformation of the political system agreed in a referendum a year ago, eliminating the post of prime minister and weakening the role of parliament to concentrate power in an executive presidency.

