Caterpillar Just Gave a Huge Vote of Confidence to the Global Economy

Caterpillar Inc. raised its earnings forecast in a sign that industries from mining to energy are shrugging off trade tensions and gaining momentum. Shares surged.

The top maker of construction and mining equipment lifted its 2018 profit projection by as much as 24 percent, while topping analysts’ estimates on sales and earnings as more customers open their wallets and demand for the signature yellow machines accelerates. Caterpillar is seeing continued strength for construction in North America and infrastructure in China, it said Tuesday.

The Deerfield, Illinois-based company is reaping the benefits as years of cost cutting boost margins amid a broadening recovery in mining and improvements in its construction business. The outlook comes after worries about the possibility of a global trade war helped send Caterpillar shares to their worst performance since 2015 in the quarter.

“Strong end-user demand and favorable changes in dealer inventories drove higher sales volume across the three primary segments with the largest increase in Construction Industries, ” the company said in a statement

“Any potential impacts from future geopolitical risks and increased trade restrictions have not been included in the outlook,” it said.

Caterpillar expects adjusted per-share earnings for 2018 of $10.25 to $11.25, Caterpillar said in a statement Tuesday. That compares with the $8.25 to $9.25 range that the manufacturer projected in January, and the $9.27 a share average of analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Several analysts have raised their ratings on Caterpillar recently, with Citigroup Inc. this week saying that increased capital returns and better Chinese economic data will underpin the stock in the next six to 12 months.

Caterpillar shares were up 4.2 percent at 7:52 a.m. in New York before the start of regular trading.

