Why Banking Makes Everyone So Uncomfortable

This is not how I would have put it:

The nonbanks turn a profit by charging borrowers a higher rate—say, 15% on a subprime auto loan—than what they pay to the bank, which might be 3%. The bank makes money on that 3% loan because it is funded by deposits, on which it pays almost nothing.

That's from this Wall Street Journal story -- "Big Banks Find a Back Door to Finance Subprime Loans" -- about how banks have gotten out of the business of making subprime consumer loans, but have increased their lending to "nonbank financial firms" which, in turn, make subprime consumer loans. And it's true: The nonbank financial firms make a profit by charging more to lend than they pay to borrow, and the banks do the same.

But that spread, for the nonbanks, is not pure profit. Because, you know, these are subprime loans. Some of them will default. If the nonbank borrows $100 and makes $100 of subprime loans, and only gets paid back $80, it still needs to pay back that $100 loan. So it needs to charge a lot of interest on the $80 that does get paid back, so it can cover the $100 that it borrowed. It also needs to be capitalized to ensure it can pay back its bank loans: Instead of borrowing $100 to make $100 of loans, it will borrow $100 and put up, say, $20 of its own money to make $120 of subprime loans, so that if $20 worth of them default it will still have $100 to pay back to the bank. ("Typically, banks require the nonbanks to commit the loans they make as collateral for the bank loan. And they will only lend the nonbanks an amount equivalent to a portion of the collateral.") The bank, meanwhile, gets paid back its $100 even if the nonbank lender doesn't get fully repaid, so its loans are much safer, so it can charge a lower interest rate than the nonbank lender does. And the bank's depositors are even safer: The bank also has capital, and also gets paid an interest-rate spread, so it can (usually!) pay back the depositors even if the nonbank lender doesn't pay back the bank.

"Still, no loans are risk-free," notes the Journal, a perfectly accurate statement about the essential problem of banking. (If many loans were risk-free, you wouldn't need banks to make them.) But this is a standard story that you see about banking. A company does A Risky Thing. A bank lends the company money to do The Risky Thing. The headline is "Banks Find a Back Door to Do The Risky Thing." But that's not the back door. That's the front door. That's the whole thing banks do. They lend money to people to do risky things. And they take a senior claim: Lending to someone to do the risky thing is less risky than doing the risky thing yourself. When a bank lends money to your local hardware store, that's not the bank getting into the hardware business; that's the bank being in the banking business. (And if the hardware store fails, the bank gets paid back first.) When a bank lends you money to buy a house, that's not the bank moving into your house; that's a mortgage. (And if your house goes down in value, you lose all your equity before the bank loses any of its loan.)

This is the most basic reality of banking, but people are constantly uncomfortable with it. Because it really is discomfiting! "A banking system is a superposition of fraud and genius that interposes itself between investors and entrepreneurs," Steve Randy Waldman once wrote. Banks take in deposits, which they are supposed to keep perfectly safe: Money in a bank account is supposed to be completely equivalent to cash, safe in all circumstances. And then they take that money and they lend it to people running risky businesses doing risky things. They try to minimize those risks -- by making sure that the loans are overcollateralized, by looking the borrower in the eye and concluding that she is trustworthy, whatever -- but "no loans are risk-free." The mystery of banking is that it issues risk-free liabilities in order to finance risky businesses. It is a mystery that constantly renews itself, that is never fully domesticated, that always has the power to make people uncomfortable.

