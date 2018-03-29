If you didn’t have an SUV or an electric, you weren’t in the game.

Although this will come as no surprise to industry insiders, after dozens of debuts at this year’s New York Auto Show, small luxury SUVs, especially hybrid ones, are the darlings of the bunch. Cadillac showed an all-new XT4; Maserati debuted a Trofeo version of its solid Levante; Lincoln flaunted an Aviator hybrid; Lexus introduced the UX; and Volvo showed a handsome XC40—all of which will compete against each other in some form or another in that increasingly important segment.

That’s not to say there wasn’t pure flash as well. Genesis’s all-electric concept coupe, the Essentia, came complete with butterfly doors, while Porsche’s 911 GT3 RS showed off in speedy green. And Mercedes-Benz showed its real heavy-hitter, an AMG version of its iconic G-Class wagon.

Best of all, you still have time to see it—the show runs until April 8. Here’s what’s worth seeking out.