Although this will come as no surprise to industry insiders,
at this year’s after dozens of debuts New York Auto Show, small luxury SUVs, especially hybrid ones, are the darlings of the bunch. Cadillac showed an all-new XT4; Maserati debuted a Trofeo version of its solid Levante; Lincoln flaunted an Aviator hybrid; Lexus introduced the UX; and Volvo showed a handsome XC40—all of which will compete against each other in some form or another in that increasingly important segment.
That’s not to say there wasn’t pure flash as well. Genesis’s all-electric concept coupe, the Essentia, came complete with butterfly doors, while Porsche’s 911 GT3 RS showed off in speedy green. And Mercedes-Benz showed its real heavy-hitter, an AMG version of its iconic G-Class wagon.
Best of all, you still have time to see it—the show
. Here’s what’s worth seeking out. runs until April 8
The Cadillac XT4 was unveiled during an event on Tuesday in New York.
as GM tries to bring Cadillac back to the upper echelon of luxury. Targeted directly at valuable affluent and young consumers, the XT4 must prove that Cadillac is just as good as Germany’s best small SUVs, like the Audi Q3, BMW X3, Jaguar F-Pace, and best-selling Porsche Macan. It sits in the Cadillac line under the XT5, with a brand-new platform, unique grille and front fascia, and seating for five. The XT4 has a lot resting on its pretty shoulders
Photographer: Michael Noble Jr./Bloomberg
The updated version of Mercedes-Benz's excellent AMG C63 sedan has a 4.0-liter turbocharged V8 engine that gets up to 503 horsepower. Inside, it has all the progressive technology options Mercedes makes, including a 10.25-inch infotainment screen with smartphone integration, or an optional 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and high-tech, multi-function steering wheel. Of the three available body styles in the C63 line, the coupe (not shown) is the fastest. It can get to 60 miles per hour in 3.8 seconds.
Photographer: Michael Noble Jr./Bloomberg
The Audi TT RS, left, and RS3, right, both received heavy updates and cosmetic refreshers for the 2019 model year. But as consumers continue to switch to SUVs, the brand-new Q8 and Q6 will be more important from an earnings-growth perspective. Audi also showed the
meant to help capture even more of the sport-sedan pie in the United States. RS5 Sportback "coupe,"
Photographer: Mark Kauzlarich/Bloomberg
During the past few years, Hyundai Motor Co.'s Genesis has used the New York show to launch a string of concepts aimed at luxury competitors. This time around the company
, an all-electric coupe that is made from a super lightweight carbon-fiber monocoque body and sports a battery-powered motor that it says will get it to 60 mph in 3 seconds. revealed the Essentia
Photographer: Mark Kauzlarich/Bloomberg
The Lincoln Aviator sports utility vehicle is the latest in a series of new or updated SUVs from Ford's premium vehicle line. With a design inspired by the downward slope of an airplane wing, i
turned off by aggressively sculpted alternatives. (One of the attributes it'll offer to attract said millennials: A function that can unlock the car from an iPhone.) It has three rows of seating and massive rims on a square frame that looks similar to a Range Rover. Lincoln showed this Aviator concept as a plug-in hybrid. t's styled to woo moneyed millennials
Photographer: Michael Noble Jr./Bloomberg
Toyota took the wraps off
crossover since since 2013, with updates including better aerodynamics and the ability to read road signs. In 2017, a long-in-the-tooth RAV4 still outsold every vehicle in America, except for a few pickups. This new version is similar to the previous generations but with a slightly sportier design, better mileage on its hybrid system, and myriad trim options. its first top-to-bottom overhaul of its best-selling RAV4
Photographer: Mark Kauzlarich/Bloomberg
The Subaru Forester is almost as popular as its sibling, the Outback, and remarkably similar in size, shape, and specs. But now that the company has a legitimate SUV called the Ascent, Subaru has given the new Forester more of its own identity, including a new 2.5-liter boxer engine with 182 horsepower and 176 pound-feet of torque, an iterative upgrade over the 2018 model. All-wheel-drive comes standard.
Photographer: Michael Noble Jr./Bloomberg
Klaus Zellmer, president and chief executive officer of Porsche Cars North America introduced the 2019 911 GT3 RS with special “Weissach Package”. It has a 4.0-liter flat-six engine that gets 520 horsepower and 346 pound-feet of torque, improvements of 20 and 7, respectively, over the regular GT3. And it's 0.1 second quicker to 60 mph, too, with a sprint time of three seconds flat. The improvements cost more as you might expect: starting price $187,500.
Photographer: Mark Kauzlarich/Bloomberg
The refreshed Acura RDX adds 20-inch alloy wheels with thin tires, a lower front fascia and dark gloss accents across the headlights, taillights, and grille. It retains the same powertrain as the prior generation, with a turbocharged I4 engine that gets 272 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque. A 10-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive come standard.
Photographer: Mark Kauzlarich/Bloomberg
The Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S is among the Stuttgart, Germany-based automaker's finest. It has a top speed of 196 mph and driving dynamics that make even the most challenging roads nearly effortless. Its power comes from a six-cylinder or optional V8 engine with outputs ranging from 435 horsepower to 639 horsepower. They rest under a long, arched nose followed by frameless side windows and a flat windshield inclined far to the rear, all of which give the car an extremely sensual look. All-wheel-drive and multiple drive modes come standard.
Photographer: Michael Noble Jr./Bloomberg
The Audi AG RS5 Sportback
with a 444-horsepower V6 engine, and seating for five. It’s the seventh introduction in the Audi sport line that includes the RS 5 Coupe and the RS 7 Sedan. It is the higher-tuned version of its $54,400 S5 Sportback. You’ll be able to tell them apart by the RS 5’s uniquely wide and flat grille, large honeycomb air intakes, specific diffuser, oval exhaust pipes, and matte detailing on the exterior. Or by the distinct “RS” sound of its engine. It can hit 60 miles per hour in fewer than four seconds and has a top speed of 174 mph. is a five-door "coupe"
Photographer: Mark Kauzlarich/Bloomberg
The new Hyundai Tucson is redesigned to enter the highly competitive compact crossover market. It has upgrades inside and out, including a large new grille, new center stack and seating designs, additional advanced safety features, a 7-inch audio display, and available wireless charging.
Photographer: Michael Noble Jr./Bloomberg
The Volvo XC40 is the company's third model in its excellent SUV line, designed to appeal to younger audiences who like things like big 20-inch wheels and center control console screens and capable all-wheel-drive. It also comes with Volvo’s turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and eight-speed automatic gearbox. As for that big console screen, the XC40 offers a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 9-inch portrait-oriented touchscreen, with connectivity including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard offerings.
Photographer: Mark Kauzlarich/Bloomberg
Tim Kuniskis, head of Alfa Romeo for Fiat Chrysler, speaks while standing in front of the 2019 Maserati Levante Trofeo. The 590-horsepower V8 joins the luxury SUV fray with a new hood with dual vent, a carbon fiber splitter, full matrix LED headlights, and 22-inch wheels on all-wheel-drive. On the inside, it has natural dyed leather and three-dimensional matte carbon fiber weaving lining the seats. It will be available later in 2018.
Photographer: Michael Noble Jr./Bloomberg
The Cadillac CT6 V is the latest car in the New York-based brand's run to attract younger buyers and stay competitive with German rivals Audi, BMW and Mercedes. It has a new "hot V" twin-turbo V8 engine that gets 550-horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque on a 10-speed automatic transmission. (The regular CT6 has a 3.0-liter, twin-turbo V6 engine with 404 horsepower, so this is a real step up.) Even better, it comes with new 20-inch wheels, 19-inch Brembo brakes, and a re-tuned exhaust, all of which will make for a strong impression when it hits the road later this year.
Photographer: Mark Kauzlarich/Bloomberg