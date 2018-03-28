VW Surprises With Pickup Truck Concept: N.Y. Auto Show Update

The news out of the New York International Auto Show usually mirrors what tri-staters tend to buy: luxury models and import brands. This year will be no different, though with a bit of a twist. The 2018 show will be a significant one for Detroit’s premium lines, with General Motors Co.’s Cadillac and Ford Motor Co.’s Lincoln revealing crucial new SUVs. Japanese carmakers also will roll out redesigns of two of the industry’s biggest sellers, the Toyota RAV4 and Nissan Altima.

We’ll be delivering developments to you throughout the day here. All times are in New York.

VW Shows Surprise Pickup Truck Concept (10:32 a.m.)

Volkswagen AG stunned show-goers in New York City with a pickup prototype in addition to the five-seater Atlas variant it had already teased would be revealed at the event.

The dual-cab, short-bed pickup truck -- called the Atlas Tanoak -- is based on an extended wheelbase version of the SUV with which it shares its name. The concept vehicle sports high-gloss 20-inch wheels, low-hinged tailgate, a touch-screen infotainment system and seating for five.

But VW fans looking for more cargo space shouldn’t get too excited: There are currently no production plans for the Tanoak, the German carmaker said. “Volkswagen is keen to gauge the reactions of buyers and media, since pickup trucks are one of the biggest volume segments in the U.S.,” VW said when announcing the concept.

Nissan Rolls Out New Altima (9:45 a.m.)

Nissan Motor Co. unveiled a revamped Altima for a mid-size sedan segment that’s already down about 15 percent this year and could fall further.

To try to stay above the fray, Nissan will offer its ProPilot Assist technology that helps drivers stay in their lanes on a highway and maintain a set distance from the car in front even in stop-and-go traffic. It also sports a new traffic sign recognition system, an offering that’ll start becoming more commonplace as more automakers add it to their safety suites.

Dan Mohnke, Nissan’s U.S. sales chief, says he expects the Altima to get a boost because millennial buyers will turn back to passenger cars after spending their youth getting hauled around in their parents’ sport utility vehicles.

“With the all-new Altima, we intend to capture additional U.S. customers -- especially Generation Y and Z drivers,” Denis Le Vot, chairman of Nissan North America, said as the car was unveiled on stage. “They are demonstrating a strong appetite for sedans and demand for the latest technology in their cars.”

Nissan Altima Photographer: Michael Noble Jr./Bloomberg

Toyota’s Aging RAV4 Getting Major Makeover (12:01 a.m.)

Toyota Motor Corp. took the wraps off its first top-to-bottom overhaul of its best-selling

RAV4 crossover since since 2013, with updates including better aerodynamics and the ability to read road signs.

The RAV4 outsold every other car and SUV in the U.S. last year. The redesigned model will be wider and improve ground clearance from the outgoing version. It’ll go on sale late this year, with hybrid versions -- including a new sport hybrid option -- rolling out in early 2019.

Toyota RAV4 Photographer: Mark Kauzlarich/Bloomberg

Ford Reboots Aviator as New Three-Row SUV (12:01 a.m.)

Ford is bringing back the Lincoln Aviator, giving the luxury brand a three-row, medium-size SUV for the first time since its predecessor was discontinued in 2005 after a brief three-year run.

The new Aviator is styled to woo moneyed millennials turned off by aggressively sculpted alternatives. When it arrives in dealerships next year, it’ll slot in just below the beastly Navigator.

Lincoln Aviator Source: Ford Motor Co.

Built on a new rear-wheel-drive platform that’ll also underpin the next-generation Ford Explorer, the Aviator will be powered by a twin-turbo engine that can be mated with an optional plug-in hybrid electric motor. Its design was inspired by the downward slope of an airplane wing.

“From our competitors, there’s an overwhelming feeling in the marketplace of masculinity, overtness and aggression,” David Woodhouse, Lincoln’s chief designer, said at a briefing in New York this week ahead of Wednesday’s reveal. “We want to be about seduction, not attack.”