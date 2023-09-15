China Churns Out More Key Commodities as Economy Shows Signs of Recovery
- Crude refining and aluminum output hit records in August
- Steel production maintained as mills eye autumn demand
Chinese output of key commodities rose in August, with both oil processing and aluminum production hitting record levels, as the economy showed further signs of recovery after a rocky few months.
Crude refining surged 20% year-on-year to 64.7 million tons as plants returned from maintenance to process the fuels needed for a busy summer of travel.
