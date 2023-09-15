China’s Economy Picks Up in August on Travel Boom, Policy Push
China’s economic activity gathered pace in August amid a summer travel boom and in the wake of a stimulus push, adding to cautious optimism that the worst of the downturn is passing.
Industrial production rose 4.5% from a year earlier while retail sales jumped 4.6%, the National Bureau of Statistics said Friday. Both figures significantly exceeded economists’ estimates and were above the gains recorded in July.
