Onetime Trump Appointee Helps Spark Sweeping ESG Backlash

Andy Puzder is a key catalyst in the Republican movement with a bevy of politicians, including former US Vice President Mike Pence.

Andy&nbsp;Puzder at his home in Tennessee.

Photographer: Liam Kennedy/Bloomberg

A fiery attack by former US Vice President Mike Pence. A first-of-its-kind law in Idaho that takes aim at ESG. A slew of similar bills expected to be introduced in red states next year.

These anti-ESG moves all have one thing in common: Andy Puzder.