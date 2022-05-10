Pence Rips Socially Conscious Investing, Wants to ‘Rein In’ ESG

Former Vice President Mike Pence is criticizing investor-activist campaigns to force companies such as Exxon Mobil Corp. to follow socially conscious investing principles, saying they elevate “left-wing” goals over the interests of businesses and their employees.
Pence, a potential 2024 Republican presidential candidate, is delivering an energy policy speech on Tuesday in Houston and is expected to call for states such as Texas to “rein in” the push for employee pension funds to use environmental, social and governance principles in investing, according to excerpts of his prepared remarks.