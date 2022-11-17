Digital Virgo to Merge With SPAC of Ex-Michael Jordan Agent

Digital Virgo, a French mobile payment solutions company, is going public through a merger with a blank-check company founded by prominent sports executives including basketball great Michael Jordan’s former agent, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
The company has agreed to a combination with Goal Acquisitions Corp. in a deal that would value it at $513 million including debt, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private information. The transaction is expected to provide Digital Virgo with at least $100 million in growth capital, the people said.