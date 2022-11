For Episode 14 of the Zero podcast, Bloomberg Green reporter Akshat Rathi interviewed youth activists from Argentina, the UAE, Sudan, Burundi and Uganda to find out how they’re engaging at COP27, what they’re doing to make changes in their home countries, and whether they take issue with boycotts labeling the climate summit as greenwashing. This episode also includes a sit-down with Bloomberg News reporters John Ainger and Jen Dlouhy to discuss the latest COP27 announcements and what progress they expect to see — or not — on loss and damage.

Listen to the full episode below, learn more about the podcast here, and subscribe on Apple, Spotify, or Google to stay on top of new episodes.