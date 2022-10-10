Blasts Hit Kyiv After Putin Blames Ukraine for Bridge Attack

Central Kyiv was hit by explosions and air-raid alerts were activated across Ukraine early Monday, two days after an attack on a key bridge link to Crimea that Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed on Ukraine.
Several blasts were reported in Kyiv’s central district and services were responding, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a statement on Facebook. Russian forces continued a missile assault on the southern city of Zaporizhzhia, damaging an apartment building, local authorities said on Telegram.