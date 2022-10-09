Putin to Meet Top Security Officials as Crimea Bridge Blast Hits Prestige

President Vladimir Putin’s next steps in Ukraine may become clearer after he meets Monday with his top security officials, two days after a massive blast ripped through a key bridge that links annexed Crimea to the Russian mainland.
The 19 km (12 mile) Kerch Strait Bridge was a signature project for Putin after the peninsula was annexed in 2014. Costing billions of dollars, the road-and-rail span was meant to symbolize the permanence of Russia’s earlier land grab in Ukraine. Putin opened the bridge himself by driving a truck across it.