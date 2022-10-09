 Skip to content
Politics

Putin to Meet Top Security Officials as Crimea Bridge Blast Hits Prestige

  • Russian leader plots next steps in invasion mired in setbacks
  • Selection of new commander praised by Russian hardliners
Vladimir Putin speaks at the Kremlin in Moscow on Sept.&nbsp;30.

Vladimir Putin speaks at the Kremlin in Moscow on Sept. 30.

Photographer: Mikhail Metzel/AFP/Getty Images
By

President Vladimir Putin’s next steps in Ukraine may become clearer after he meets Monday with his top security officials, two days after a massive blast ripped through a key bridge that links annexed Crimea to the Russian mainland. 

The 19 km (12 mile) Kerch Strait Bridge was a signature project for Putin after the peninsula was annexed in 2014. Costing billions of dollars, the road-and-rail span was meant to symbolize the permanence of Russia’s earlier land grab in Ukraine. Putin opened the bridge himself by driving a truck across it. 