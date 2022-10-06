The China Bubble Is Losing Air But Won’t Burst

Is China’s economic miracle over? Covid-19 lockdowns, a real estate meltdown, and a crackdown on entrepreneurs add up to a lot of downers. The latest forecasts show growth for 2022 at risk of sliding below 3%, well short of Beijing’s 5.5% target. The response from President Xi Jinping and his team so far has been improvised and underwhelming, a stark contrast with the huge government rescue plans in the past.
If China is in for a hard landing, the consequences would be cataclysmic: for the financial system and economy, crisis and recession; for the ruling Communist Party, a shift from legitimacy based on prosperity to control underpinned by repression; for global markets—already reeling from the war in Ukraine and the US Federal Reserve’s rate hikes—a shock that rivals 2008’s Lehman moment.