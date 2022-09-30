Xi’s Covid Policy Takes ‘Extreme’ Toll in 50-Day Lhasa Lockdown
Lhasa is nearing 50th day of lockdown after virus outbreak
At least five people have died by suicide, rights group says
Bloomberg News
Tibet’s capital Lhasa is enduring China’s longest Covid lockdown since Shanghai’s two-month shutdown earlier this year, and the restrictions are starting to take a heavy social toll, with a report detailing a number of recent suicides.
Most of the city is near its 50th day of lockdown, even as cases ease. The Tibet region reported 72 local cases Friday, down from a peak of 900 in mid-August.