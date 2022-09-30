 Skip to content
Equality

Xi’s Covid Policy Takes ‘Extreme’ Toll in 50-Day Lhasa Lockdown

  • Lhasa is nearing 50th day of lockdown after virus outbreak
  • At least five people have died by suicide, rights group says
Bloomberg News

Tibet’s capital Lhasa is enduring China’s longest Covid lockdown since Shanghai’s two-month shutdown earlier this year, and the restrictions are starting to take a heavy social toll, with a report detailing a number of recent suicides.  

Most of the city is near its 50th day of lockdown, even as cases ease. The Tibet region reported 72 local cases Friday, down from a peak of 900 in mid-August. 