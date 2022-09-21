Kids Born After a Natural Disaster More Likely to Have Anxiety, Depression, Study Shows

The stress of a natural disaster during pregnancy may substantially increase the risk of childhood anxiety, depression or other behavior disorders, according to a new study published Wednesday in the Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatry.
Researchers from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and the CUNY Graduate Center found that children who were in the womb during Hurricane Sandy in 2012 were more likely to develop psychological and behavior disorders than those who were born before or conceived after, with stark contrast.