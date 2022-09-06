 Skip to content
Juul Reaches $439 Million Settlement Over Marketing to Children

  • E-cigarette maker agrees to refrain from advertising to youth
  • Juul ‘relentlessly marketed’ to underage users, states say
A person picks up a Juul Labs Inc. device kit in San Francisco.

Juul Labs Inc. reached an agreement in principle to pay $438.5 million to 33 states to resolve a two-year bipartisan probe into the e-cigarette manufacturer’s marketing and sales practices, particularly claims that it marketed addictive nicotine products to children.

The accord, which also includes Puerto Rico, would force Juul to comply with a series of “strict injunctive terms severely limiting their marketing and sales practices,” Connecticut Attorney General William Tong, who led the negotiations with Texas and Oregon, said Tuesday in a statement.