What Executives Have to Say on the Economy, by the Numers

The economic slowdown was the fastest growing topic discussed by S&P 500 executives for the second consecutive month, according to an analysis of earnings conference conference calls held in August. As leadership debated the severity of the downturn, inflation took center stage, and was the most popular topic this month behind only revenue, guidance and margins, as higher prices continue to have an effect on operations and speculation over what the Federal Reserve will do next moves shares. Company backlogs, general headwinds and solar were also discussed.
Read what S&P 500 executives had to say below: