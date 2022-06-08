Alibaba, Bilibili Eye Fresh Gains as China Approves More Games

US-listed Chinese stocks are on track for a third day of gains after China approved a second batch of video games this year, marking a further softening in the country’s stance toward internet firms.
Live-streaming platform Bilibili Inc. was among the top gainers of the group, rising 8% in premarket trading. In large-cap names, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. jumped 5% and peer JD.com gained 4.2%. The KraneShares CSI China Internet Fund, an exchange-traded fund that tracks Chinese tech stocks, rose as much as 4.4%, extending a 9% rally in the previous two sessions.