Top Yuan Forecaster Ends Bullish View as Trade War Risks Mount

Escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and China are shaking Jason Schenker’s conviction in a strong yuan.

Schenker, president of Austin, Texas-based Prestige Economics LLC, held on to his bullish view on the currency since at least 2016 in the wake of a devaluation. In 2017, he was among the most accurate analysts tracked by Bloomberg as the yuan defied consensus by rallying.

"Having been bullish for the past two years, I now see the potential for a lot more uncertainty," he said in an interview last month. "Moving away from free trade and raising tariffs could hurt the growth of both China and the U.S. So it’s difficult to see a much weaker renminbi, but it’s difficult to see a much stronger renminbi."

While the yuan rallied 3.7 percent against the greenback in the first quarter, its best gain in a decade, the currency has since fallen 1.5 percent as the dollar rebounded against global peers. The two countries appear to be hardening their positions over trade, with negotiations last week failing to produce any agreement other than to keep talking.

Schenker, ranked by Bloomberg as the most accurate yuan forecaster for the last two quarters, now sees China’s currency weakening to 6.4 per dollar by the end of this year, compared with a forecast of 6.1 three months ago. The yuan was last at 6.3671 per dollar, near a three-month low.

China won’t likely go as far as weakening the yuan or selling U.S. Treasuries any time soon, but the dispute may limit the potential for Beijing to carry out foreign-exchange reforms, according to Schenker. He believes the conflicts will eventually be resolved with negotiations.

U.S. President Donald Trump wants China to reduce its annual trade surplus with the U.S. by at least $200 billion by the end of 2020 and not retaliate for U.S. tariffs. China wants the U.S. to stop an investigation into the country’s acquisition of sensitive American technologies. Trump’s threat to impose tariffs on as much as $150 billion in Chinese goods is still looming.

“We are just at the beginning -- this is the very tip of the trade war and there’s a lot more to come,” Schenker said. “The longer this trade tension drags on, the higher the probability of a lasting impact. There will be some level of damage done to the global outlook that might not necessarily easily reverse."

— With assistance by Tian Chen, and Emma Dai