Baidu Forecast Beats Estimates After News, Video Draw Subscribers

A man walks past a sign for Baidu Inc. at the entrance to the Baidu Technology Park in Beijing.

Baidu Inc. forecast second-quarter sales above analysts’ estimates as advertisers flock to its news aggregation service and its Netflix-like video service attracts subscribers. First-quarter sales also surpassed analyst’s estimates.

China’s most popular search engine expects revenue of 24.91 billion yuan to 26.19 billion yuan ($3.97 billion to $4.17 billion) in the three months ending in June, Baidu said in a statement. That compares to the 24.3 billion yuan average of analyst estimates.

The forecast is a confidence booster for Baidu as it enters a critical year after selling or spinning off non-core businesses including food delivery. The moves are designed to streamline the company so it can focus on artificial intelligence products like driverless cars and personal assistants. Delivering growth is vital for convincing shareholders to stay the course during the intervening years before AI products can yield substantial profits.

“Baidu continues to sharpen its focus in 2018, with its core business maintaining solid traction with new features, while new initiatives should embrace the long-term trend,” Thomas Chong, an analyst at Credit Suisse Group AG, said in a report before the release.“Baidu is entering into a new phase of development with monetization of core business to be strengthened with AI.”

The company’s American depositary receipts jumped 5.6 percent in extended trading in New York.

The company also posted first quarter results that beat analysts’ estimates, with sales of 20.9 billion yuan compared with the 20.2 billion yuan that analysts had predicted. Net income was 6.7 billion yuan, beating expectations of 2.8 billion yuan.

— With assistance by David Ramli