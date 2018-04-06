Cyberattack May Have Affected Some New England Utility Customers

Eversource Energy, owner of utilities in Massachusetts, Connecticut and New Hampshire, said it has notified customers who may have been affected by a cyberattack last week on Energy Services Group LLC, a data firm used by some competitive energy suppliers in Eversource’s territory.

“Technical issues” at Energy Services affected Eversource’s ability to process transactions, though “we have no indication any personal information from our customers was compromised,” Al Lara, an Eversource spokesman, said in an email Friday. Eversource learned of the issue April 2 and notified the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities early April 3, Lara said. Bills will be adjusted as needed, he said.