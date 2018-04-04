Cyberattack Bleeds Into the Utility Industry

A cyberattack that hobbled the operations of at least four natural gas pipeline companies starting late last week also triggered changes within the utility industry.

Duke Energy Corp., the second largest U.S. utility by market capitalization, said it first learned about the attack on March 30. Duke became concerned because it shares consumer data with dozens of third-party companies in Ohio that supply electricity and gas to customers through an electronic system run by Energy Services Group LLC, the data firm that was hacked.

Fearing the data could be compromised, Charlotte, North Carolina-based Duke stopped using the Energy Services system, said Catherine Butler, a Duke spokeswoman, in an email. As a result, some Ohio customers may see a delay in getting their monthly energy bills or receive partial bills, she said.

Energy Services Group “is all over the country” for power transactions, said Michael Harris, chief executive officer of Unified Energy Services LLC, a Houston-based consultant. “Nobody who is using the pricing platform has been able to use it to price since last Thursday. There are going to be estimated bills going out for some of the largest companies.”

Duke’s Butler said no customer data was compromised. “We are doing all we can to help," she wrote. “Again, this issue is broader than Duke Energy and we are working to understand the full scope of the compromise.”

Pipeline Companies

At least four U.S. pipeline companies have said their electronic communications systems have shut over the past few days, with three confirming the service disruptions were caused by a cyberattack. Energy Transfer Partners LP, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners LP, and Chesapeake Utilities Corp.’s Eastern Shore Natural Gas were among the companies affected by outages, while Oneok Inc. said it disabled its system as a precaution.

Energy Services isn’t ready to make a statement or discuss details of the disruption yet, said Carla Roddy, marketing director at the company, in a brief interview Wednesday at the company’s Norwell, Massachusetts, headquarters.

Natural gas systems and power grids have been increasingly going electronic as aging infrastructure is updated. The electronic data interchange, or EDI, system serving pipeline companies is designed to speed up tracking and scheduling of gas flows.

Unlike Duke, which distributes natural gas to smaller consumers, these pipeline networks run for tens of thousands of miles to ship the fuel from producers to regional utilities, retailers and large consumers, such as power generators.

Automation Backdoor

Hackers are developing a penchant for attacks on energy infrastructure for one main reason: Impact. And automation is creating the backdoor they need to break in.

The energy industry is particularly vulnerable to sabotage because of the impact the sector has on peoples’ daily lives, says Scott Coleman, director of marketing and product management at Owl Cyber Defense, which provides devices and services to prevent hacks to oil and gas producers. If a hacker shuts down an electric substation, 20,000 people can be affected immediately, he said.

On the other hand, the industry’s drive to replace levers and knobs with automation everywhere from power plants to oil rigs to pipelines has left gaping holes in security, Coleman said.

Oil and gas producers, pipeline companies and utilities are “really aggressively switching from analog to digital services. And those digital control systems didn’t come with cybersecurity built in,” he said.

— With assistance by Brian K Sullivan