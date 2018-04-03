Third Gas Pipeline Data System Shuts One Day After Cyberattack

A third U.S. pipeline company reported its electronic system for communicating with customers has stopped working, a day after a cyber attack resulted in a similar shutdown.

The Department of Homeland Security, which said Monday it’s gathering information about the potential intrusion, had no immediate comment on the latest shutdown. Tuesday’s closure affected Oneok Inc., which operates pipelines in the Permian Basin in Texas and the Rocky Mountain region, according to its website. The cyberattack yesterday didn’t affect natural gas flows on the pipeline.

The shutdowns come after U.S. officials warned in March that Russian hackers are conducting a broad assault on the nation’s electric grid and other targets. Last month, Atlanta’s municipal government was hobbled for several days by a ransomware attack.

The system helps pipeline customers communicate their needs with operators, using a computer-to-computer exchange of documents. Energy Transfer Partners LP and Boardwalk Pipeline Partners LP reported breakdowns Monday. Energy Transfer, which reported the reason as being a cyber attack, said its electronic data interchange system -- provided by third-party Energy Services Group LLC -- was back online in the early evening, and that business wasn’t affected in any other way.

“If somebody is running a business that has some kind of critical asset to it -- pipelines, energy, finance -- those networks are going to be targets; those networks have been targets,” said John Harbaugh, chief operating officer at R9B, a Colorado Springs, Colorado cyber security solutions provider.

Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Oneok said its system would be “unavailable until further notice,” but didn’t provide a reason, according to a website notice. The company didn’t immediately respond to requests for further comment. Energy Services Group, the data company that runs Energy Transfer’s system, didn’t return phone calls or emails on Monday or Tuesday.

Many of the 3 million miles of pipelines that spread across America rely on third-party companies for their electronic communication systems, Andy Lee, senior partner at Jones Walker LLP in New Orleans, said by telephone Tuesday. In turn, they depend on those companies to provide security for those systems from attacks.

These systems are gaining attention from hackers because they’ve proven to be "low-hanging" fruit that creates an opportunity for ransomware or to sell the information on the dark web, Lee said.

— With assistance by Meenal Vamburkar