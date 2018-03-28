Asia Stocks Set to Gain; Yen Drops as Dollar Rises: Markets Wrap

Asian stocks headed for gains, with a big slide in the yen set to buoy shares in Tokyo, as heightened equity volatility and a slide in technology stocks continued to dominate markets. The dollar jumped and Treasury yields edged higher though remained below 2.80 percent.

Futures signaled a strong start for Japanese shares, with gains also tipped for stock markets in Australia and Hong Kong. The surge in volatility and selloff in tech shares showed no signs of letting up in the U.S. and the S&P 500 Index held just above its average price for the past 200 days -- a level that’s set a line in the sand in the selloffs last week and in early February.

Investors are selling some of the biggest winners from the bull market in equities at a time when nerves are already being tested by rising interest rates and an unpredictable Trump administration that stoked fears of conflict over trade. The rout in technology, where volatility is rising faster than the broader market, is deepening as the quarter draws to a close.

“We’ve done some damage with the correction and it’s going to take some time to repair,” Bob Doll, portfolio manager and chief equity strategist at Nuveen Asset Management, told Bloomberg TV. “Expect choppy, sideways volatility.”

Nuveen Asset Management’s Bob Doll discusses market volatility. Source: Bloomberg

Markets in India are closed Thursday and many major trading venues across the world will be shut Friday for Easter holidays.

Elsewhere, oil fell for a third day, the longest losing streak in almost a month, as U.S. crude stockpiles resumed their expansion. Gold steadied after a Wednesday’s decline.

Here’s a list of some key events on the docket for the remainder of this week:

GDP reports are due from Canada, Turkey, while inflation reads in France, Italy and Germany are released.

And these are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 Stock Average rose 1.1 percent in Singapore trading.

Futures on Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 0.4 percent.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index added 0.1 percent.

The S&P 500 Index fell 0.3 percent. The Nasdaq 100 dropped 1.1 percent.

Currencies

The yen was at 106.81 per dollar after declining 1.5 percent.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.6 percent.

The euro was at $1.2309.

The pound traded at $1.4080.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was steady at 2.78 percent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude declined 0.9 percent to $64.67 a barrel.

Gold was at $1,324.56 an ounce after falling 1.5 percent.

— With assistance by Sarah Ponczek