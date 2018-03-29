U.S. Consumer Spending Gain Lags Behind Income for Second Month

U.S. Consumer Spending Gain Lags Behind Income for Second MonthBy
Consumer spending lagged behind income growth for
a second month in February, showing American households were
taking a breather after a late-2017 surge. Inflation, meanwhile,
ticked up.
Purchases, which account for about 70 percent of the economy,
rose 0.2 percent after a similar advance at the start of the
year, Commerce Department figures showed Thursday. Incomes grew
0.4 percent for a third month. The Federal Reserve's preferred
measure of inflation climbed 1.8 percent from February 2017, the
most in nearly a year.
Adjusting for changes in prices, spending was little changed
after a January decline, consistent with economists' forecasts
for a slower pace of real household demand this quarter
following the strongest gain in three years. Consumers may be
moderating their purchases after credit-card balances mounted in
late 2017.
While the saving rate rose to 3.4 percent, the highest since
August 2017, spending could gather pace in coming months due to
a robust labor market, elevated confidence and lower taxes.
The Fed's preferred inflation gauge -- tied to consumption --
rose 0.2 percent from the previous month. Excluding food and
energy, so-called core prices also increased 0.2 percent and
were up 1.6 percent from February 2017, the biggest gain since
April 2017.
While inflation has mostly remained below the central bank's 2
percent target since 2012, Fed officials have said they expect
to keep making progress and continue raising rates gradually.
The tax-cut legislation signed in December, and one-time bonuses
announced by several companies in its wake, are helping to
supplement workers' take-home pay. Still, wages have been rising
only gradually during the expansion even as hiring has exceeded
expectations. That's one reason some people have taken on more
debt.
Wages and salaries increased 0.5 percent in February after a 0.6
percent gain, the data showed. Disposable income, or earnings
adjusted for taxes and inflation, advanced 0.2 percent after a
0.6 percent jump that was the largest since December 2012.
The report follows disappointing results for retail sales, which
unexpectedly fell in February for a third month amid a decline
in purchases at automobile dealers.
While Fed officials remain upbeat about the outlook for
households, economists are penciling in some softening for the
first quarter. The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey showed
consumer spending slowing to a 2.1 percent rate in the January
through March period.
That's about half as much as the 4 percent annualized pace in
the fourth quarter that helped boost gross domestic product to a
2.9 percent rate, a government report showed Wednesday.
Other Details
- Durable goods spending, adjusted for inflation, rose 0.6 percent after a 1.6 percent decline in the prior month; nondurable goods purchases fell 0.3 percent after a 0.4 percent drop
- Household outlays on services, adjusted for inflation, were little changed after a 0.1 percent gain
— With assistance by Jordan Yadoo