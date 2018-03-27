In U.S.-China Trade Spat, Utilities Emerge as Best Performers

Photographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg
Utilities were the best-performing sector in the S&P 500 Index Tuesday with the threat of a looming trade war between the U.S. and China driving investors to safe havens.
The 28-company S&P 500 utility index jumped as much as 2.5 percent Tuesday to its highest intraday level since Feb. 1. Treasuries, another safe-haven investment for Wall Street, were also up.
Utility stocks are “particularly attractive defensive investments in the current context of rising international trade frictions,” Sector & Sovereign Research analysts Eric Selmon and Hugh Wynne said in a research note.
