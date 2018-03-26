Asia Stocks to Follow U.S. Higher; Dollar Slips: Markets Wrap

Stocks in Asia looked set to extend a rebound that began Monday after U.S. equities surged on signs that an escalation of trade tensions was beginning to ease.

Futures pointed to a higher open for equity benchmark indexes in Japan, South Korea and Australia. Chipmakers and banks led gains in American stocks as the S&P 500 Index posted its biggest one-day jump since August 2015, with 20 stocks climbing for each one that fell. The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose, while the dollar declined. Russian assets were hit as the U.S. and more than a dozen European nations announced a swathe of diplomatic expulsions in response to the poisoning of an ex-spy in the U.K.

The resurgence in risk appetite emerged after Steven Mnuchin said he’s “cautiously hopeful” that China will reach a deal to avoid tariffs on $50 billion of U.S. exports, while European leaders demanded a permanent exclusion at the threat of retaliation and a deal was struck with South Korea. While global equities recovered losses sustained on Friday, the MSCI All Country World Index remains about 8 percent lower than its record high reached in January.

In a speech Monday, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester sounded less hawkish than her usual self. While she said further gradual increases in borrowing costs are needed, she has reduced her estimate for the sustainable level of unemployment, suggesting less of an urgency to step up the tightening pace to prevent overheating.

Elsewhere, oil backed down from a two-month high as mounting political tensions and outright conflict in the world’s biggest crude-producing region failed to disrupt supplies. Copper extended losses.

Here’s a list of of the main events coming up this week:

U.S. personal income and spending data for February are due to be released on Thursday.

The big four euro-area economies are due to release March CPI readings.

The U.S. Treasury will probably auction about $294 billion of bills and notes this week, its largest slate of supply ever.

Terminal users can read more in our markets live blog.

And these are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 Stock Average rose 1 percent.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index climbed 0.6 percent.

Futures on Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index slipped 0.2 percent.

The S&P 500 Index rose 2.7 percent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index declined 0.4 percent.

The euro climbed 0.7 percent to $1.2444.

The British pound was at $1.4229 after jumping 0.7 percent.

The yen traded at 105.41 per dollar after falling 0.6 percent.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries climbed four basis points to 2.85 percent.

Commodities