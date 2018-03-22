Your Evening Briefing

Want to receive this post in your inbox every afternoon? Sign up here.

Mark Zuckerberg’s media tour over Facebook’s data security scandal drew a mixed response from Wall Street. While the billionaire founder (who's been called before a House panel) acknowledged the social network’s mistakes, many felt he stayed silent for too long. No one would accuse Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein of that, as he revealed his unlikely inspiration for joining the Twitterverse. ­

Trump hits China with $50 billion in tariffs. U.S. President Donald Trump took his boldest step to, as he sees it, level the economic playing field with China, ordering sweeping tariffs on Chinese goods in a move that could escalate already tense trade relations between the world’s two biggest economies.

Another one's out. John Dowd resigned as Trump’s lead attorney dealing with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe of potential 2016 campaign collusion with Russia. It comes after the president added a new lawyer, probe critic Joseph diGenova, to his legal team.

Amazon wants more. Less than a year after buying Whole Foods, the world’s largest online retailer is hunting for bigger city digs to do double duty as grocery stores and delivery hubs.

A human driver might have avoided Uber’s fatal crash. Forensic crash analysts reviewed the video taken from the driverless car that killed a pedestrian in Arizona and said a human could have responded more quickly to the situation.

Blankfein likes Trump’s style. The Goldman Sachs chairman said he admires how the president has skirted the media on Twitter. He also claimed his own tweets would be better if he wasn’t leading one of the world’s top banks.

Citigroup cracks down on guns. The first major bank to do so, it plans to prohibit retailers it services from offering bump stocks or selling firearms to people who haven’t passed a background check or are under 21.

Can a waste plant be Copenhagen’s biggest attraction? The Danish capital is thinking outside the box in an effort to become the world’s first carbon-neutral city—and it involves a $660 million Bjarke Ingels building with a ski slope.