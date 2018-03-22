PetroChina Profit Pops as Oil Prices Outweigh Gas Import Losses

PetroChina Co., the country’s biggest oil and gas company, said profit almost tripled last year as earnings from exploration and production eclipsed losses from importing natural gas.

Net income jumped to 22.8 billion yuan ($3.6 billion) in 2017, the Beijing-based company said in a statement to the Hong Kong exchange Thursday. That compares with the 23.1 billion yuan median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of 10 analysts, and the company’s guidance in January of as much as 23.9 billion yuan. Revenue rose about 25 percent to 2.02 trillion yuan.

PetroChina rebounded from its worst-ever performance the previous year as a recovery in oil prices bolstered its exploration and production business. Global benchmark Brent crude averaged 21 percent higher in 2017 than a year ago as OPEC and its allies cut production. And while the state-owned giant took a 23.9 billion yuan hit from reselling imported gas domestically below cost, those losses are seen having peaked.

As the country’s biggest natural gas producer and importer, PetroChina is key to President Xi Jinping’s campaign to replace coal with the cleaner-burning fuel. The nation’s gas use surged 15 percent last year, with imports satisfying around 40 percent of that demand, pushing up global prices this winter while leaving some parts of the country short of supply.

The company will hand out a full-year dividend of 0.06074 yuan per share, compared with a 0.036 yuan forecast based on data compiled by Bloomberg. The stock rose 1.1 percent to HK$5.53 before the earnings announcement, taking gains this year to 1.5 percent.