Flying Cars, Ad Blockers and Bullet Trains
Here are your morning reads.
My Tuesday morning train reads:
- Study: For Hedge Funds, Smaller Is Better (Institutional Investor); see also Size, Age and the Performance Life Cycle of Hedge Funds (SSRN)
- 18 Chart Crimes and Misdemeanors (CFA Institute)
- Warren Buffett buy-and-hold approach for stocks may be wrong for you. (USA Today); see also This Brilliant Strategy Used by Warren Buffett Will Help You Prioritize Your Time (Inc.)
- Justices strike down federal sports gambling law (SCOTUSblog)
- Alexa and Siri Can Hear This Hidden Command. You Can’t. (New York Times); see also Google’s New Voice Bot Sounds, Um, Maybe Too Real (NPR)
- Inside the Brotherhood of Ad Blockers (Bloomberg)
- Uber’s vision of the flying car is here (Recode); see also Apple’s self-driving car fleet grows to 55 in California (TechCrunch)
- China’s superfast bullet trains: What it’s like to ride, photos, tour (Business Insider)
- White House leakers leak about leaking (Axios); see also Trump vs. the “Deep State” (New Yorker)
- We read every one of the 3,517 Facebook ads bought by Russians. Their dominant strategy: Sowing racial discord (USA Today)
What are you reading?
Once-Hot Apartment Construction Cooling as U.S. Housing Engine
Source: Bloomberg
