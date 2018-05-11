Flat Earthers, Pensions and McCain’s Last Battle

Business
- California’s most powerful voice on Wall Street? Its pensions (LA Times)
- Companies Should Maximize Shareholder Welfare, Not Market Value (Journal of Law, Finance and Accounting)
- How Texas, Once an Economic Drag, Became the Nation’s Fastest-Growing Economy (Real Time Economics)
- Smart Beta Vs. Factor Funds: What’s the Difference? (ETF.com)
- Who caused the Bay Area’s housing shortage? (Mercury News)
- Nobody Planned This, Nobody Expected It (Collaborative Fund)
- John McCain Battles Donald Trump With His Dying Breaths (New York Times); see also McCain: “Vladimir Putin Is an Evil Man” (Wall Street Journal)
- Life gets better after 50: Why age tends to work in favor of happiness (the Guardian)
- I Went to a Flat Earth Convention to Meet Flat Earthers Like My Mom (Vice)
- Mbah-a-Mouteball: How the Rockets Chased Value to Challenge the Warriors (Wall Street Journal)
