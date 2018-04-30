Burning Cash, Living Free and a Pot Crisis

Here are your morning reads.

Here are your morning reads.

My back-to-work morning train reads:

North Korea pledged de-nuclearization in ’92, ’94, ’05 and ’12. Will this time be different? (Washington Post)

Tesla Doesn’t Burn Fuel, It Burns Cash: A complete guide to how Elon Musk has raised, and then spent, billions of dollars. (Bloomberg)

Value Should Do Better. But When Is Anybody’s Guess (MoneyBeat)

How to Live in San Francisco Without Spending Any Money: Growth-hungry companies, rich with venture capital, offer consumers free trials and discounts on food delivery, home cleaning, car sharing (Wall Street Journal)

The Ultimate Cash Crop: How a pot crisis restarted a conversation about public banking in America (New Republic)

Brexit Failure Looks More Likely Every Day (Bloomberg View)

To see how cutthroat Silicon Valley can be, look to its job descriptions (Quartz)

Explainers are tedious. Fact-checks can feel partisan. Is there a third way? (Nieman Lab)

China Installs Nearly 10 Gigawatts of Solar in First Quarter, Up 22% (Clean Technica)

"Guyville" at 25: Liz Phair’s career-defining album still defines her. For better or worse. (Washington Post)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview with Patty McCord, former chief talent officer at Netflix and author of "Powerful: Building a Culture of Freedom and Responsibility."

Amazon Prime has 100 million-plus Prime memberships. Here’s how HBO, Netflix and Tinder compare

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.