Investors Sometimes Overlook What's in Plain Sight

This post originally appeared in Money Stuff.

There is a trope in financial markets about virtuous stock investors who show up every day and plow through a stack of annual reports on Form 10-K, learning all they can about the companies so they can make informed investment decisions. This trope annoys me a little, given my efficient-market sympathies. If something is in the 10-K, that means it is (1) backwards-looking and (2) public. Markets are forward-looking. The way to beat the market is to have information and analysis that no one else has. The point of the market is to add information to prices. It is nice that everyone has access to the same basic shared set of information in the 10-K, but don’t pat yourself on the back too hard just for reading it, you know?

So I have mixed feelings about this paper by Lauren Cohen, Christopher Malloy and Quoc Nguyen with the delightful title “Lazy Prices,” which finds that when companies make significant changes to what they say in their quarterly and annual filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, those changes have predictive value, usually bad:

Changes to the language and construction of financial reports also have strong implications for firms’ future returns: a portfolio that shorts “changers” and buys “non-changers” earns up to 188 basis points in monthly alphas (over 22% per year) in the future.

On the one hand, the virtuous 10-K readers are right, and I am wrong, about the value of reading the 10-K: It apparently contains information that will allow you to beat the market! On the other hand, the virtuous 10-K readers are either less numerous, or less careful readers, than you’d think:

Investors are missing these subtle but important signals from annual reports at the time of the releases, perhaps due to their increased complexity and length. When you isolate changes to corporate reports using our approach, one can see that document changes do impact stock prices in a large and significant way, but this happens with a lag: investors only gradually realize the implications of the news hinted at by document changes, but this news eventually does get impounded into future stock prices and future firm operations. Thus the message from our paper is quite different, in that our results point to a large amount of rich information that is being hidden in the 10-Ks, and that investors are missing (and continue to miss, even today), rather than the conclusion that corporate documents are becoming less informative and less useful to investors in today’s capital markets.

“Rich information that is being hidden in the 10-Ks”! The 10-K is where you disclose the information!

We talked the other day about Yahoo! Inc.’s pretty bad disclosure after its huge security breach: The 10-K continued to warn investors that Yahoo might get hacked, and that the consequences might be dire, but forgot to mention that it had been hacked and the consequences were dire. I called it “a perfect example of a certain kind of lawyerly thinking,” disclosing bad things hypothetically so you can say you’d disclosed them without giving away any actual information.

There’s some indication that that might be happening here. The paper mentions the example of a medical-products company that in 2010 suffered a recall of a key device; its annual report for 2009, filed a few months before that recall, showed significant changes in the wording about that device. But those changes weren’t, like, “it’s gonna be recalled.” Nor, to be fair, were they just nondisclosures like Yahoo’s. They were changes that look helpful in retrospect: changing “additional charges … may be required” to “substantial additional charges, including significant asset impairments … may be required”; adding a sentence about how various regulators “have each increased their enforcement efforts” relating to the device. If you focused on those changes, you might have thought, “huh, something is up, there's more risk relating to this device than I had thought.” But you might just as reasonably have thought “ugh, lawyers, always adding more words to be more cautious.” If annual reports are filled with enough hypothetical warnings, it is easy to miss the real ones.

If you'd like to get Money Stuff in handy email form, right in your inbox, please subscribe at this link. Thanks!