Putting the 'Hedge' Back in 'Hedge Fund'

Everyone knows the old chestnut that hedge funds are "a compensation scheme masquerading as an asset class," but arguably that underestimates the power of compensation schemes to transform asset classes. For instance, imagine a compensation scheme in which:

You give me money. I invest it in ____ on your behalf. If ____ goes up, I give you 50 percent of the profits (and keep 50 percent for myself). If ____ goes down, I eat all the losses and give you your money back.

Assuming that you trust me and I am creditworthy -- big assumptions, sure -- then this compensation scheme really transforms the risk profile of ____, whatever ____ is. If I invest your money in emerging-market stocks or cryptocurrencies or lottery tickets, and give you the returns, then that will be volatile, and you will have a significant risk of losing all your money. But if I invest your money in emerging-market stocks or cryptocurrencies or lottery tickets, and give you 50 percent of the profits while eating 100 percent of the losses myself, then the risks and returns on that strategy -- for you -- will look very different. They'll look sort of like a bond, or a bond with occasional bonus payouts I guess. If you were examining your portfolio's overall exposures, you wouldn't quite want to classify that investment -- not really -- as exposure to emerging markets or cryptocurrencies or whatever. It would not have the risk profile you'd expect from those investments. It would look like its own weird thing. Not quite an "asset class," perhaps, but not the same thing as the underlying asset class anyway.

That is not the hedge-fund compensation plan. (The hedge fund plan is, if there are gains, you get 80 percent and I keep 20 percent; if there are losses, you get 100 percent of them, though high-water marks complicate that a bit.) But it is -- almost -- this compensation plan:

Here’s how first-loss works: Managers like Paulson put their own money into an account within a first-loss fund, and any of the three firms contribute nine times as much from their investors. Managers get to keep about 55 percent of the trading profits, more than double the standard industry cut. But should the strategy go awry, all of the losses come out of their invested capital until it’s gone. “The upside, if you do well, is good,” said Karl Cole-Frieman, whose law firm advises hedge funds on seeding deals and other structuring issues. “The downside, if you do poorly, is disastrous.”

That's from this article about "first-loss funds" provided by firms like Topwater Capital, Prelude Capital Management and Boothbay Fund Management, and specifically about how Paulson & Co., "after suffering years of losses and redemptions," is signing up to be the at-risk manager of some of those funds. The profile here is almost the one I laid out above, except that (1) the manager keeps 55 rather than 50 percent of the profits, and (2) the manager is only at risk for the first 10 percent of losses. But first-loss providers "can shut down an account once most of the hedge fund manager’s capital is gone," to try to minimize their exposure to losses past 10 percent. "Believe me, Prelude and Topwater never get a loss," says a hedge-fund lawyer.

Just for fun I modeled up a one-year first-loss strategy on the S&P 500 Index:

This is just a toy -- and not investing advice -- but it suggests that if you found a manager to invest in the S&P 500 using this compensation scheme, where the manager gets 55 percent of the gains (the at-the-money call in the first column) takes the first 10 percent of losses (the put spread in the next two columns), then that would be equivalent to paying the manager a 0.7 percent fee. Which is ... you know ... in the ballpark of money-management fees? I'm sure some bank somewhere is offering a retail structured note that looks a lot like this.

But the point is that you can do this on all sorts of things -- stocks or bonds or cryptocurrencies or, in Paulson's case, merger-arbitrage trades -- and kind of flatten out the profile. What Topwater et al. are getting isn't merger arbitrage, it's merger arbitrage run through this flattening scheme. Which is safer but less lucrative for them than merger arbitrage, or whatever the underlying strategy is.

Why would you invest in hedge funds? Well, there are lots of reasons, because there are lots of different types of hedge funds that do lots of different things. (They're a compensation scheme, remember, not an asset class.) One popular reason is "I will invest with this star hedge-fund manager because he will likely get me huge returns." That had a certain vogue, but is now harder to argue for just because you don't see so many managers like that anymore. Another popular reason is that the hedge funds will have medium-sized but steady returns that are somewhat uncorrelated to other asset classes; this reason -- which is kind of the opposite of the first one -- puts the "hedge" back in "hedge fund," and is more popular now. If what you are looking for from your hedge funds is essentially conservatism, then it may sometimes seem like an odd incentive to pay managers 20 percent of their winnings and charge them zero percent of their losses. Paying them 55 percent of their winnings but charging them 100 percent of their losses may be a compensation scheme that is closer to the asset class you want.

[Update: The toy calculation I did of the S&P 500 first-loss strategy produces a price of 1.3 percent of the call-option notional in the first column. But the call options are on only 55 percent of the underlying shares, so it's really a price of 0.7 percent of the total amount. I have corrected it above.]

