Striking Syria, Free-Trade Malaise and Michael Scott's Dinner Party

Everything We Know (And No One Has Said So Far) About The First Waves Of Air Strikes On Syria. ( Aviationist )

) The Free-Trade Malaise Vindication -- and a change of heart -- for a veteran contrarian who saw it coming ( Literary Review of Canada )

) John Casey, the Billionaires’ Consigliere ( Institutional Investor )

) A Saudi Prince’s Quest to Remake the Middle East: In his work with the White House, is Mohammed bin Salman driving out extremism, or merely seizing power for himself? ( New Yorker )

) The Problem with Mindfulness ( Nautilus )

) How a Defense of Christianity Revolutionized Brain Science ( Nautilus )

) In the Battle for the American West, the Cowboys Are Losing Federal lands west of the Rockies are now also home to more hikers and campers, and the competition is fierce ( Wall Street Journal )

) The fall of Milo Yiannopoulos ( Spectator USA )

) Ticks Rising: In a warming world, ticks thrive in more places than ever before, making Lyme disease the first epidemic of climate change ( Aeon )

) The Oral History of ‘The Dinner Party,’ the Best ‘Office’ Episode Ever ( Rolling Stone )

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Annie Duke, an expert in the science of decision-making, and one of the top poker players in the world. In 2004, she won the World Series of Poker (WSOP). She is the author of “Thinking in Bets: Making Smarter Decisions When You Don’t Have All the Facts.”

