SEC Had an Easy Time Busting a Fintech Company and Its Wizard CEO

This post originally appeared in Money Stuff.

There's a fairly straightforward way to do a stock scam. You found a company, you take it public, you keep control of most of the stock, you issue press releases saying that you've discovered a cure for cancer or whatever, people get excited, the stock goes up, you sell a bunch of it at the inflated price, you go to Belize. This is a good and popular scam but there is an important weak point in the procedure. When you sell stock to the public, as the controlling shareholder of a public company, you generally have to do a registered securities offering and deliver a prospectus to potential buyers. The prospectus has to have a lot of disclosure, and audited financial statements, and might be reviewed by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

And even beyond the details of the prospectus, there is a simpler problem, which is that if you tell public investors simultaneously that (1) you have discovered a cure for cancer or whatever and (2) you are selling a bunch of your stock, they are going to get a little suspicious. Why are you selling now?

So if you want to do this scam without attracting the attention of the SEC or of investors, it is awfully tempting not to do a registered securities offering. You find a broker who doesn't know that you're an affiliate of the company and just quietly sell your shares on the exchange, or you find a friend who will sell your shares for you while pretending that they don't come from the company. This is illegal, of course, but it does improve your chances of cashing out and getting to Belize.

We have talked before about Longfin Corp., a vague fin-tech-ish company that went public, almost immediately announced that it had acquired an even vaguer blockchain-ish company called Ziddu, and watched its stock soar until at one point it was worth more than $6 billion. Longfin's founder and chief executive officer was described in its offering circular as a "financial wizard," and it is perhaps useful to know that wizards aren't real. If a company is describing its CEO as a wizard, what else isn't real?

Well, Friday the Securities and Exchange Commission "obtained a court order freezing more than $27 million in trading proceeds from allegedly illegal distributions and sales of restricted shares of Longfin Corp. stock involving the company, its CEO, and three other affiliated individuals." The SEC's complaint expresses skepticism about Longfin's, and Ziddu's, business:

Prior to Longfin's acquisition, the Ziddu.com website had no ascertainable value. The website produced no revenue, and Longfin did not acquire any physical facilities, employees, market distribution systems, or production techniques. By the acquisition, Longfin acquired only the rights to use the Ziddu website and trade name. As of the date of acquisition, Longfin assigned a value of zero to Ziddu.com.

But it doesn't really matter what the SEC thinks of Longfin's, or Ziddu's, business. The SEC is not accusing Longfin of deceiving investors about that business -- and, to be fair, Longfin's press release didn't make too many falsifiable claims about that business. Instead, the accusations are purely about unregistered stock sales: Various Longfin insiders (the broker who took it public, affiliates of its wizard-founder, etc.) are accused of selling stock in unregistered transactions that should have been registered. The SEC's burden here is simpler: It doesn't need to prove that investors were deceived or that Longfin published any lies; it just needs to show that these insiders were illegally selling stock.

A lot of advocates for cryptocurrency think that the old-style SEC rules hold back innovation, that there are too many formalities and too much red tape. And that's not entirely wrong; the rules can be complicated and cumbersome. But you see here how they can be useful in investor protection. Proving fraud is hard, especially in a much-hyped new area like blockchain, where it can be hard to tell whether the promoters actually believe in what they are saying, or whether investors bought due to false claims or just general optimism. But registration requirements are a good way to stop fraud without having to prove that it's fraud, to force promoters to demonstrate honesty rather than requiring regulators to prove dishonesty.

