Opioid Abuse Isn't 'Victimless.' What About the Kids?

When parents cycle in and out of treatment, their children are left in limbo. Some states are losing patience.

When parents cycle in and out of treatment, their children are left in limbo. Some states are losing patience.

The Donald Trump administration is being widely criticized for its get-tough approach to the nation’s opioid crisis. Targeting negligent doctors and pharmacists, and focusing on reducing the illegal drug trade -- a war that includes President Trump’s call to execute convicted drug dealers -- will not do much for those suffering from addiction, the critics say.

Indeed, the Trump administration’s attitude seems to be at odds with popular opinion. In recent years, there has been a growing consensus among Americans that the war on drugs has failed. A 2014 Pew survey found, for instance, that two-thirds of Americans say that the government should focus more on providing treatment for those who use illegal drugs such as heroin and cocaine. Just 26 percent think the government’s priority should be on prosecuting users of such hard drugs.

The question of whether drug users are criminals or victims of an illness is a thorny one for policymakers in many areas. This is especially true for child welfare workers and family court officials. Everyday, they must determine whether thousands of parents with drug problems are fit to take care of their children, or whether those children are in such danger from abuse and neglect that they should be removed and placed with other family members, with a foster family or into some kind of institutional setting. The notion that illegal drug use is a victimless crime — and therefore not a crime at all — is belied by the sharp increase in children taken into state custody in recent years.

Even if substance-abusing parents are not prosecuted in criminal court, the government must decide whether to remove children and even permanently sever parental rights, or keep children in their families while offering parents more services and support in the hopes the parents will turn things around.

Two new reports from the Department of Health and Human Services shed light on the problem. It may seem obvious, but for the first time research finds definitively that rates of overdose deaths and drug-related hospitalizations have increased child-welfare caseloads. The authors find that a 10 percent increase in drug-related hospitalizations is correlated with a 3.3 percent increase in foster-care entry rates. While most middle- and upper-class Americans could likely find a family member or friend to take in a child in case they were hospitalized, those most affected by drug abuse often lack social networks, and their kids are much more likely to end up being cared for by a stranger.

As one of the reports said, it was “more difficult to get parents with substance use disorders to comply with court orders or safety plans for their children.” And in the hardest-hit communities, there is a growing “difficulty of finding family to care for children because in many cases multiple members are misusing opioids.”

In recent discussions I’ve had with foster mothers in Arkansas and West Virginia, they could each only think of one or two cases among the dozens of children they have taken in where substance abuse was not an underlying factor.

The response to all of this seems haphazard at best. One of the government reports notes that assessment of parents’ substance abuse “was often cursory and lagged behind placement decisions.” Treatment for parents was often insufficient or not in keeping with what medical professionals would suggest. For instance, child-welfare workers expressed skepticism about the use of medication-assisted treatment (which combines medication with counseling and behavior therapies).

There are no doubt ways to help these parents recover. But it is not uncommon for addicts to try to kick their habits multiple times. Many never succeed at all. In the meantime, children who are removed from their homes and sent to foster-care settings are then sent back.

The 1997 Adoption and Safe Families Act technically mandates that children who have been in foster care for 15 of the prior 22 months must be eligible for adoption into a permanent home. But judges frequently make exceptions (in cases of placement with extended family, for example), and sometimes the court simply takes months or years to get around to these cases.

“It’s as if family court thinks a child’s brain development is suspended and not taking place” while these decisions are being made, says Richard Gelles, former dean of the University of Pennsylvania’s school of social policy and practice.

One solution would be to force the courts to take a different approach with these offenders. Family drug courts are similar to other drug courts, and operate under state jurisdiction. They require both more regular check-ins with the parents than the adult courts do to see how their treatment is progressing as well as regular check-ins with children to see how they are faring. The first family drug court was opened in Reno, Nevada, in 1995, and there are now hundreds of FDCs across the country, from Maine to Oregon. A paper from the National Association of Drug Court Professionals explains:

Unlike adult Drug Courts, where the ultimate incentive for the participant might be the avoidance of a criminal record or incarceration, in FDC the principal incentive for the participant is family reunification, and a potential consequence of failure may be [termination of parental rights] or long-term foster care for the dependent children.

A 2012 survey of the research on these programs found a significantly higher rate of treatment completion as well as higher rates of family reunification.

But such programs — because they require many more resources than most family court systems have at their disposal -- are still few and far between, and the effect of the drug crisis on children is growing. A bill that was just passed by the Arizona state house seeks to sever parental rights within one year when babies are born to substance abusers and the parents have not quit their drug habit in the meantime. Other states have “right to a speedy trial” statutes for family court that would ensure such cases are decided in a timely manner.

Ultimately, caseworkers and judges also need guidance from medical and psychiatric professionals. How many chances should a parent have before the state says that a child needs to be placed elsewhere permanently? This guidance will vary depending on a child’s age. Parents of children under 3 will have a much shorter timeline because those years are so vital to a child’s development.

Just as with any misdeed, there needs to be transparency in the law about the consequences. If, after six months, an offender returns to a judge without even having enrolled in a treatment program, should he or she retain custody for another six months until the next hearing, as frequently occurs? If a parent has enrolled multiple times in treatment but keeps relapsing, should a child be put up for adoption?

Many parents argue that the state didn’t provide enough services to help them kick their addiction. Should a judge rule that caring for a child is their responsibility, no matter how few treatment options are available?

There are obvious reasons to be patient with the parents of these children. Many drug abusers are poor, undereducated and socially isolated. Many have spent time in the foster-care system themselves. And ideally society would want children to stay with their biological parents rather than placing them with strangers. But in designing a new national strategy for combating drug abuse, our compassion for parents cannot come at the expense of children.

(Naomi Schaefer Riley is a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute studying issues of child welfare.)

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.