Trump Wants Loyalty. He's Really Bad at Finding It.

It's easy to get used to all the craziness with this president and this White House. But something about the 286th tweet in Dan Drezner's epic thread really got to me:

To begin with: What's astonishing about this isn't just President Donald Trump's behavior. It's also that White House staff -- and given turnover, multiple generations of White House staff -- is so eager to run down their boss to reporters.

What got to me is how trivial it is. One can imagine White House leaks running down the president over matters of great importance that staffers believe must be publicized. Some of the "toddler" thread fits that, such as leaks about Trump refusing to read his daily security briefing. But with all respect to veterans, that Trump selected the new secretary of Veterans Affairs nominee without regard to his qualifications isn't all that critical to the nation. It would take minimal levels of loyalty for staffers to either refuse to talk about it or, more normally, to repeat bland talking points about what a terrific selection the president has made.

Nor is there any sign that the usual leading cause of White House leaks over the years -- factional infighting -- has anything to do with this. Trump gets far more than his share of infighting leaks, and I argued recently that it's because he's bad at presidenting. But that doesn't appear to be the case here. If we believe what has been reported, the president chose his personal doctor only after it turned out he couldn't have someone he likes watching on Fox News.

What's even weirder is that personal loyalty appears to be the only thing Trump cares about in choosing staff. It's some sort of paradox that his search for loyalty seems to generate far more embarrassing leaks than using normal criteria (such as governing skills) ever has. Yes, I know what some of you are thinking: There are so many more humiliating leaks about Trump because there are so many more humiliating things to leak. But we know that every former president did lots of embarrassing (or worse) things in private that his staff hid from the news media, at least until his presidency ended.

The main reasons I can imagine so many White House staffers are so eager to run down the boss to the media are either that Trump is so bad at hiring that he is inadvertently choosing specifically for this kind of disloyalty, or what's going on behind closed doors is far, far worse than we think. Or, I suppose, both.

But perhaps there's a better reason I'm not thinking of. Drezner suggests in a somewhat different context that the White House staff is full of third-raters -- "those exiled on the Island of Misfit Wonks." Maybe that's it. Anybody have a better explanation?

