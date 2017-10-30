The Dollar's Enjoying a Renaissance

After getting pummeled all year by the euro, the dollar is having a moment. In Wall Street parlance, it may be more than just a dead-cat bounce, as politics, economic fundamentals and technicals have converged to give the greenback a boost.

The U.S. currency surged in the immediate aftermath of Donald Trump's election victory before suffering a long descent that lasted from December until last month. That's when the political viability of U.S. fiscal policy reform in the shape of -- as yet to be detailed -- tax cuts (and maybe even tax reform) became increasingly likely. Although equity markets have reflected optimism all year that tax cuts would come, the dollar has conveyed doubt along with gold and bonds.

The Bloomberg Dollar Index is up more than 4 percent from its low for the year on Sept. 8, partially rebounding from the more than 10 percent drop since the end of December. There could be more to come in the short term if tax cuts happen, because the legislation is likely to contain a provision that would allow U.S. companies to repatriate significant foreign profits and further bolster the economy. That could spark more inflation and put U.S. monetary policy on a more aggressive path.

The Dollar Finds Support Source: Mr. Robot

In terms of the euro, the political situation in Europe has been a distraction. After the election of the far-right Alternative for Germany party to the Bundestag on Sept. 24, the independence movement in the Spanish autonomous region of Catalonia has devolved into a political rat’s nest. Uncertainty, regionalism and the risk of escalating discord in Spain are adding to the political dissonance -- a stark contrast to the apparent acceptance of U.S. Senate Republicans of higher national debt levels in exchange for tax cuts.

As the dollar-bullish and euro-bearish political dynamics played out, monetary policy expectations have provided a more direct leitmotiv to currency moves. Although expectations for Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes dimmed throughout the year, solid U.S. economic growth and a tight labor market will allow the central bank to continue to tighten policy, despite low rates of inflation. Note that the Fed announced the normalization of its balance-sheet policy at its September meeting -- a time that roughly coincided with this year’s lows for the dollar against the euro, and the beginning of political concerns in Europe as well as political optimism in the U.S.

The ECB didn't do the euro any favors last week by announcing an extension of its quantitative-easing program. Although monthly bond purchases were cut in half, there is no target end date. The ECB failed miserably at removing monetary accommodation between 2012 and 2014, when a one-third reduction in the size of its balance sheet pushed the euro zone to the edge of recession. But that lesson seems to have been learned, and the ECB is taking a page from the Fed’s playbook: Reduce the pace of accommodation gradually and test the waters, then remove it entirely and test the waters again before tightening monetary policy.

Although the prospect of endless QE could keep the euro under pressure for longer, it's likely to pop once expectations for an eventual tightening rise. With euro zone CPI at only 1.5 percent, the inflation-sensitive ECB has some wiggle room, but not a lot. That makes the CPI the data point to watch. The euro is under pressure on all sides: The political story is bearish for the euro, as are U.S. economic conditions and monetary policy, and ECB monetary policy -- for now.

Technicals have also shifted against the euro in the past month and could continue to weigh on the currency in the immediate term as it has fallen below both its 30- and 100-day moving averages. Stochastic, Relative Strength Index, and On Balance Volume indicators are all flashing bearish signals. But these are minor compared with the fact that the euro is near a critical level of 1.1607 that served as a ceiling from January 2015 to July 2017, when the euro rose above that level. If the euro closes back below that support, it could weaken further in the immediate term. After all, a level of resistance that held for two and a half years is not one markets are likely to ignore.

The U.S. Dollar Index has seen technical dynamics strengthen, having risen above its 30- and 100-day moving averages. Plus, the dollar is back above a floor that held from January 2015 until August 2017, when it fell below that floor for around a month. This bounce back above an important technical support means that either a sharp acceleration in euro zone inflation or the failure of U.S. tax cuts would likely be required to upend the recent trends in the euro-dollar exchange rate -- at least in the near term.

Euro Technicals Have Weakened Since September Photographer: Mr. Robot

Bloomberg Prophets Professionals offering actionable insights on markets, the economy and monetary policy. Contributors may have a stake in the areas they write about.