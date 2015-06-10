Saudi Arabia’s Strains

For Saudis, life is changing. Saudi Arabia will give women the right to drive starting in June. Movie theaters are reopening after a 35-year ban, and there are more concerts and other kinds of entertainment. The social shifts have arrived as the biggest economy in the Middle East needs to urgently wean itself from oil, which provides three-quarters of government revenue. That means fitting in better with the modern world and tampering with the cash-for-loyalty contract that Saudi kings have had with their people for decades. Leading the charge is the country's ambitious 32-year-old crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, who has amassed unprecedented power and embarked on a plan for a sweeping economic shakeup.

The Situation

In November, princes and dozens of officials were locked up for about three months in what Saudi authorities called a crackdown on corruption. The purge unnerved some investors, who'd earlier been encouraged by on Prince Mohammed's campaign, dubbed Vision 2030, to diversify the economy and speed up social change. Lower oil prices and continued spending have ballooned the budget deficit, as the kingdom burned through currency reserves at a record pace. The government is cutting subsidies for citizens on basics like electricity while trying to increase tax revenue, invest in new industries and create jobs. In 2016, it canceled bonuses for state employees that had long been taken for granted, then reinstated the perks seven months later after complaints in public forums and on social media. It's also trying to make the citizenry more productive, since youth unemployment is about 30 percent and expatriates fill half the country's jobs. Even women have been encouraged to work outside the home, despite traditional disapproval of face-to-face contact with men. To fund the transformation, the country intends to sell shares in oil giant Saudi Aramco, create one of the world's largest sovereign wealth funds and earn more from investments than oil within 20 years.

Can Saudi Arabia Shake Its Hydrocarbon Habit?

The Background

The kingdom was founded in 1932 and became the biggest oil exporter by the 1970s, with the Al Saud family ruling under a compact with conservative Islamic clerics called Wahhabis, who kept control over social and religious laws. When the Arab Spring began to stir democracy movements in the Middle East in 2011, the government unleashed a $130 billion spending drive to head off potential unrest and create jobs for the post-hydrocarbon age by investing in education and health care. The throne of Saudi Arabia, one of the world’s last remaining absolute monarchies, passed to King Salman in 2015 after the death of his half-brother King Abdullah. King Salman has set up his son and a new generation of princes to take charge of the country’s 21 million citizens.

The Argument

With the world’s biggest petroleum fields and about $500 billion in foreign reserves, Saudi Arabia can continue to rely on its oil money for some time. The question is whether it can restructure the economy before the clock runs out. While the tradition-bound country is becoming less isolated, its puritanical religious life will create a challenge to reforms. A decade-long push to force the "Saudization" of the workforce has had limited success so far because Saudis lack technical skills and many continue to view many occupations as beneath them. But with almost half of Saudis under the age of 25 and the size of the workforce expected to double by 2030, Saudi Arabia can no longer afford its unproductive population. At the same time, if more Saudis earn their own living and are asked to pay taxes, they could begin to demand a greater say in how their country is run. That could require the Saudi royals to develop a new kind of plan altogether.

