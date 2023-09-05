Why ‘Finfluencers’ Will Always Find Addicts

Breaking Bread: Martin Heinrich

Disco in the Desert: At the Elena Gallegos Open Space in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Democratic Senator Martin Heinrich and Alexander Heffner, host of PBS’s The Open Mind, sit down for a meal of elk fajitas. Heinrich bemoans the lack of bipartisanship since the Jan. 6 insurrrection as well as income inequality. He empasizes that cheap, clean energy is not only good environmental policy, but central to America's future. Breaking Bread is a series aimed at finding common ground across a deeply divided America. Journalist Alexander Heffner journeys from Maine to New Mexico, sitting down for meals and candid conversations with powerful political figures on both sides of the aisle. Heffner seeks to draw out lawmakers by incentivizing empathy and compromise in pursuit of a new consensus.