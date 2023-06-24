 Skip to content
Opinion
Hal Brands

Russia’s Uprising Is a Serious Threat to China as Well

Xi’s “intimate friend” Putin is proving vulnerable, which endangers the global axis of authoritarianism.

Happier times.

When political change comes to totalitarian societies, it tends to be violent and unpredictable. Few analysts — even well-informed US officials I spoke to in recent days — were forecasting that Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of Russia’s Wagner Group of mercenaries, would soon be leading his forces toward Moscow.

We don’t know whether we are seeing the downfall of Russian President Vladimir Putin. But even at this early stage, there are four key barometers worth watching closely, not the least of which is how these events could make life very tricky for China.