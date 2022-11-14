Will Sunak Test the Love of Britain’s Top 1%?

When UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak imposed a windfall tax on oil and gas companies in May, Labour leader Keir Starmer — who’d advocated for the levy for months — claimed an I-told-you-so moment. Now Starmer has his eyes on what in many ways would be a bigger U-turn by the novice premier: closing the loophole that enables the international elite in the UK to protect overseas wealth from the taxman.
Last week Starmer claimed that ending the benefit would provide £3.2 billion ($3.8 billion) a year in revenue. Sunak batted away the challenge, but clearly the government is on the back foot as it finalizes the Nov. 17 budget statement. Sunak is under pressure to find new taxes that the public will swallow.