What’s Next for Biden's Green Agenda After Midterm Surprise?

Control of Congress still hangs in the balance after the midterm elections. Americans voted just months after gasoline prices hit an all-time high and Democrats passed the biggest US climate bill ever, and amid an ongoing energy war with Russia. What are the implications for US energy and climate policy from here?

For answers, I connected over Zoom on Thursday with Kevin Book. He is the co-founder of ClearView Energy Partners, a Washington-based firm that dissects US energy trends and politics at the federal, state and international level. He is also a member of the National Petroleum Council and a senior associate with the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Here is a condensed and lightly edited transcript of our conversation.



Liam Denning: In all likelihood, we're shifting from unified government in Washington with a thin majority to divided government with even thinner majorities. What does that mean on the energy and climate fronts for the next couple of years?

Kevin Book: The Wall Street nostrum that gridlock is good because divided governments can't go after economic growth or industrial sectors probably applies here — but not entirely. There have been cases where Republicans will agree to raise energy sector taxes to reflect what appears to be popular discontent with high prices; even under Republican leadership. Also, when legislative gridlock intensifies, the executive can try to creatively use old laws for new purposes — and almost always gets into trouble. Our courts are well stocked with strict constructionist judges, who take a dim view of broad interpretations of statute, however, especially at the Supreme Court level.