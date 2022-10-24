China’s New Leadership Hints at Slower Future for Commodities

Hello and welcome to Elements, our daily energy and commodities newsletter. Bloomberg Opinion’s David Fickling argues that leadership changes in China don’t bode well for commodities, regardless of the path taken by the presumed new premier. For a look at what a difference a year makes in climate negotiations, click here. If you haven’t yet signed up to get Elements directly into your inbox, you can do that here.

Over the past few years, China-watchers often seized on statements by outgoing Premier Li Keqiang to look for hints of ideological diversity (or even, in febrile moments, leadership jostling) among the country’s elite. The cadre of ageing Xi Jinping loyalists revealed as the new governing Politburo Standing Committee this past weekend should put that speculation to rest.